APCA does it again Domestic Brief | From Issue #112 (September 20-26, 2002)

The publisher of The Himalayan Times newspaper, India's Asia Pacific Communication Associates (APCA), has once again triggered controversy on whether foreign direct investment should be allowed in media. Although FDI is not allowed under the National Communication Policy, the APCA group launched its English-language daily last year, affiliated with the Himalaya Times company. The Himalayan imprint line names Ujjwal Sharma, the publisher and editor of the Nepali-language Himalaya Times, as publisher of The Himalayan. It is said that APCA agreed to inject into the financially-ailing Himalaya Times in exchange, but in a turnaround, the group has announced its own new Nepali daily with an investment of Rs 44 million. This time around, the group is promoting Bhawani Maskey as publisher of the planned 12-page broadsheet daily. The Federation of Nepalese Journalists, Press Chautari and the Federation of Editors-Publishers have already expressed their displeasure, claiming that APCA manoeuvred the legal provisions on FDI in media. In the meantime, Himalaya Times, which has started printing in colour after its tie-up with APCA, has gone back to black and white printing.

