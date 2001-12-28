It has been another average year for Mustang apples: only half of the roughly 1,500 metric tons produced in 2000-2001 could find markets. The government's Rs 40 per carton subsidy for packaging and Rs 7 per kg for transportation was of some help, but farmers say they could do better with better access and transportation. Fourteen of Mustang's 16 Village Development Committees grow apples on about 193 hectares of land.