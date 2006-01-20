The kindest explanation we can come up with for the irresponsible brinkmanship being shown presently by the palace, parties and rebels is that it is all part of a bargaining strategy so they have an upper hand in any future negotiation.But that presupposes there will still be room for negotiation when things are pushed to such extremes. By openly provoking confrontation, all three sides are inviting an outcome that can only be absolute anarchy. This in turn will make it much more difficult to find a easy or speedy compromise. With their bloodthirsty behaviour the warring sides are behaving as if they aren't satisfied with the present level of slaughter. How brave is it to massacre policemen in cold blood with assault rifles?So, could it be that the king is pushing for absolutism so that in a future negotiation he doesn't have to settle for a ceremonial role (or no role at all) but bargain for a Jordanian model of active kingship?Could it be that the Maoists are asking for a republic so that when there are talks they don't have to give in to active monarchy and may agree to a figurehead king? Caught in the middle, the political parties have been pushed by the palace's rigidity to agree on a common agenda with the rebels. But this could be trap and give the regime an excuse for a harsh crackdown in the coming days.A monarch's role is never to divide and rule but to bring various political forces together, not be one himself. It is now up to the king to show foresight to make a proactive announcement of devolution, put off municipal elections and bring the parties and Maoists together in an interim government to oversee a return to representational politics.There is still time, and it will not be a sign of weakness or a climb down for him to announce an adherence to the principle of parliamentary supremacy. It may be just what is needed to prevent the pressure cooker from blowing its lid off.