Aqua joins conservation Business Briefs | From Issue #17 (November 17-23, 2000)

Aqua, the "ultra pure water" retailed by the HC Dugar Group, has been

selected as the official supplier of drinking water for both the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Alliance of Religion and Conservation conferences. "We're proud to be part of this important conservation meeting," says Sanjay Dugar, Managing Director of Aqua Minerals Nepal P. Ltd. "This is a recognition of the quality of our product." Specially labelled 1000ml Aqua consumer packs have also hit the market.

