A battle royal is brewing between Aqua, one of Nepal's most successful bottled water companies, and a rather cheeky new competitor that has begun selling a product with a name, which many find too similar to the older brand to be a coincidence. The new entrant, Aqua Smile, also claims to use a similar purification technology-the reverse osmosis that Aqua promotes in its ads. Sources at Aqua say the company, which has spent millions on publicity, is so angry at the government for permitting a new product with such a similar name, that it might sue the government for losses. KB Ghimere, managing director, of Asian Drinks P, makers of Smile, is unconcerned. "Aqua is generic for water and our brand has a Smile, that's how we are registered," he says.