Nepali architect Sarosh Pradhan has won the young Architect's Award 2004 from Nepal in an annual Focus Countries Architect of the Year Award for South Asian architects given by JK Cement Ltd in India. Pradhan had been nominated by the Society of Nepalese Architects (SONA) for the construction of the prize-winning design and construction of the voluntary group, Tewa in Dhapakhel. The Award includes a citation, trophy and Rs 40,000 cash. Three Years ago Tom Crees won the award for the Riverside Springs Resort and the Commendation Award went to Dipak Man Sherchan and Rosha Marahatta respectively. This year's recipient from India of the Chairman's Award for Outstanding Contribution to Architecture went to J M Benjamin from New Delhi. Past winners include big names like Charles Correa, B V Doshi and Hafeez Contractor. The Award Presentation function is planned to be held in Bangalore in February 2005 and is promoted by J K Cement Ltd.



