

ARE YOU EVEN LISTENING?: Girija Prasad Koirala makes a point to Ram Chandra Poudel and Bal Bahadur Rai (right) at the Nepali Congress' conclave of district presidents on Friday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



RED JUSTICE: This large stash of red sandalwood was delivered by members of the Young Communist League to the District Forest Office in Hattiban on Thursday afternoon. The YCL seized the contraband in a raid on an Imadole house on Wednesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



NOT THE BEST POLICY: Deeya Maskey and Sabine Lehmann busy projecting in Studio 7's production of The Honest Thief on Sunday. The play is on for two more long weekends at the Naga Theatre, Hotel Vajra.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



CAN'T LOOK: Chandra Sekhar Karki's picture of a woman grieving over the body of her husband at Naumule five years ago was too much for this high school student. More than 100,000 people all over the country watched the photo exhibition tour of photographs form the book, A People War.

(KIRAN KRISHNA SHRESTHA)