Government staff: Mr Prime Minister, you need to stop the illegal transfer of bureaucrats.

Prime minister: Some transfers can be withdrawn.

Government staff: All transfers should be withdrawn.

Prime minister: You are employees of the government. You are not supposed to play political games. If you want to be involved in politics, resign from your posts first and come join the rest of us. How dare you argue with the Prime Minister?

Government staff: Mr Prime Minister, if you have the courage, go ahead and punish us.

Prime minister: I got here by raising arms. I am not afraid of you.

Government staff: It was ordinary Nepalis who raised arms, not you.