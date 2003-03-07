A joint team of the Royal Nepal Army and the Indian Army will make a bid on Mt Everest. The RNA will take care of managing the entire 30-member team, which is being organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the first ascent on the highest peak of the world. Nepali soldiers, who have undergone training at the Mountain Warfare High Altitude Training Centre at Kerung in Mustang will be part of the Nepali team. The RNA has organised similar joint expeditions with the US army in the past.