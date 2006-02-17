The Indian police have detained two people, Upendra Singh and Ranjan Singh, and accused them of supplying arms to Nepali Maoists. Though working as cloth merchants in Bathana town close to the Nepal-India border, the men were captured with three pistols at Fabisganj on Sunday. The police say they were caught red-handed when officers went undercover as customers interested in buying arms. Jogbani, Raxaul, Supaul and Bhimnagar have been identified as places from where Maoists import their arms. Nepali security forces have denied any knowledge that weapons are imported from the Jogbani side but Indian police insist that during fair (haat) days?Sunday, Tuesday and Friday?Maoists have been known to smuggle arms from Bathana. According to sources, drugs and counterfeit money are also being smuggled.