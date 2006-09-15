

ARMS AND THE MESS: These Armoured Personnel Carriers and the trucks in the background sparked off rumours of arms imports, which led to riots. The APCs are part of the supplies accompanying the 850 Nepal Army troops soon to be deployed on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon. They are now in Sangram Shardul Battalion in Gajuri.

(SAGAR SHRESTHA)



SHAKE-UP: Nepal's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Rukmangat Katuwal shakes hands with Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala after receiving the official insignia on Sunday.

(SAGAR SHRESTHA)



WELCOME TO TOWN: Regional Resident Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for South Asia, Shahidul Haque, UN Resident Representative to Nepal, Matthew Kahane and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madhuban Paudel (left to right) at the opening ceremony of the IOM office in Nepal, Tuesday.

(RAM HUMAGAIN/NEPALNEWS.COM)

SNEAK PREVIEW: Kunda Dixit unveils the cover of A People War - Images of the Nepal Conflict 1996-2000, during the soft launch of the new book of photos on Tuesday at Yala Maya Kendra, Patan Dhoka.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



REMEMBERING BP: Acting General Secretary of the Nepali Congress Ram Baran Yadab speaks on the 93rd anniversary of BP Koirala's birth during a function at Ratna Park on Saturday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)