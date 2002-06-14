Arms and the women Letters | From Issue #98 (June 14-20, 2002)

To hear of women amongst the Maoist ranks dying is common news these days, some of them are hardcore gun-wielding fighters, some even area commanders. When I see or hear of women being used like this, my thoughts go to Gandhi's non-violent Quit India movement, and Gandhi's belief that his non-violent movement would be strengthened by the participation of women as they were by nature non-violent and peace-loving. Women joined Gandhi's movement, campaigned vigorously, and made it a success.



To bring about change and a just society, women have campaigned successfully, peacefully, and not only with Gandhi, such as in India's Chipko movement. This ecological movement was organised by women, and achieved its aim through non-violence. Closer home, the community forestry program has been extremely successful in our country because forests are given to the users, predominantly women, and not exploited for commercial purpose but on a sustainable basis. The program is successful because it is non-violent, pro-nature, and cognisant of feminist principles-that women have always been life-giving and not life-threatening.

By using women in their violent, destructive sprees, the Maoists have gone against the very nature of women. They have totally failed to recognise feminist principles and never wanted to give peace a chance.



S Rana,

Kathmandu