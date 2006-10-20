The Maoists want the new interim government formed by 11 November. If this fails to happen, then it is likely that the constituent assembly elections will not be held. This will lead the country towards another year of uncertainty.

It seems unlikely that any decision will be made till the Tihar festivities are over. The Maoists have already given the PM their deadline for the CA elections. But the question is, why did the peace talks suddenly stall? Sources say that consensus on arms management had already been reached but that all changed after the last round of talks.

Initially, the government had agreed not to completely canton the Maoist weapons, but then they told the Maoists to lock up all their weapons. This infuriated the communist leaders and they accused the PM of backtracking from his decision to lock up the state's weapons.

Compared to the arms management issue, there is near-consensus about the fate of monarchy. King Birendra's properties will be turned into a trust, King Gyanendra's private property will be taxed and he will be stripped off state stipends. So the issue of arms is the main obstacle so far.