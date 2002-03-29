US Ambassador Mike Malinowski after his visit to western Nepal ("Angry Americans," #83) drew parallels between the Maoists and the Shining Path, Khmer Rouge and al-Qaeda. This may be indication that the US is ready to support Nepal's war on Maoist "terrorists".



It is good news for Nepal that the Bush administration has increased by 27 percent the funding for a federal program designed to bolster the militaries in several countries in Asia, including Nepal. But will such help be sufficient to enable the government to eliminate the Maoist threat? We need commando training, helicopters, reconnaissance equipment, armoured vehicles and maintenance personnel in large numbers, comparable to what was supplied to Colombia and the Philippines. Only then will the Maoists no longer present the threat to the people of Nepal.



Chandrakala Thapa

by email



