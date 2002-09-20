Re: “The moral high ground and the rules of war”, #111 by Samrat Rana. I believe that the Nepali people in general support the Royal Nepal Army. It is the army's own actions that has had adverse effect on this support. The support can be enhanced with the following:

1. Leave the press free and use them and their information to the advantage of the army. Contest wrong reporting in special courts.

2. Take actions against few errant personnel that are carrying out activities detrimental to the image of the army.

3. Admit mistakes and provide compensations to victims or families of the wrongly accused.

4. Take prisoners and stop executions.

These actions will garner a lot of moral support from the Nepali people for the army and will not demoralise the army as is feared.



B Bishwakarma,

Kathmandu