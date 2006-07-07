The generals at army headquarters have decided to celebrate King Gyanendra's birthday on 7 July although the government announced that there will be no official celebration. Tribhuban Army Officers Club has organised a celebration ceremony inside the club premises and COAS Pyar Jung Thapa is to go to the palace to give the king a birthday present. The royal family used to be invited to the army HQ for a formal dinner and the palace's army secretariat used to organise another dinner for the ADCs.

Meanwhile, the promotions of some senior army officers have been held up due to a tussle between the prime minister and the palace. The names of five officers who cleared Staff College exams and were recommended for promotion to the Colonel position were sent to the palace in April. "Due to this delay in promotion hundreds of majors are holding the position of chiefs of battalions and captains are the chiefs of various companies," a highly placed army source told us. Army sources say some of the transfers are unfair and based on family ties or loyalty bonds.

