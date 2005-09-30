SYANGJA-Aid agencies have complained that the army has taken construction materials provided by the Japanese agency JICA intended for repairing government schools and community buildings. Sources claim that the army took the supplies without informing local government officials at a time when the district's schools have been requesting assistance. Nabajyoti Secondary asked for 15 bundles of tin to repair damage caused by a fire in April and local authorities agreed to provide high-quality product made in Japan. However, before an official decision was finalised, army personnel took about six bundles of tin in the absence of the local development officer. The school authorities and DDC officials were shocked to learn of the incident. To date, the school has been able to get only six bundles of tin. The army reportedly used the materials to make its tower in Nuwakot village more secure. During an interaction with DDC President Shri Prasad Jiti, representatives of donor agencies raised this issue. A huge argument ensued when it was alleged that materials provided with Swiss support to build a bridge in Aandhi Khola were being used by the army to make barbwire fences.