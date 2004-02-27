Bajura - In Martadi village, students are forced to attend their class in a hospital room since the army took over their school to set up a barrack. Their school has now turned into a military camp surrounded by barbed wire. Their playground has trenches and landmines. Five hundred students are now crammed into the hospital. There isn't room enough for most of them so they sit outside during classes. The chairs, desks and other materials have been scattered. At times, they have to bear the insults and the rude behaviour of doctors. There is no toilet, water, playground or school office. The hospital morgue is adjacent to a classroom. Due to lack of sufficient space in the hospital, the school sends many students to another school two km away. The school was promised compensation of Rs 2.2 million by the government through the Home Ministry. They haven't seen any of it despite repeated visits to Singha Durbar by the teachers, CDO and school management committee.