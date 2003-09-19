Arniko Society is an association of graduates from China, and we believe in deeds more than words. Which may be why our contributions to Nepal-China relations have not reached the ears of Mark Turin and Sara Shneiderman ('Yams in boulderland', #161). We are the sole organisation involved in erecting the statue of Arniko at the White Pagoda premises in Beijing. It is the first figure of a Nepali personality installed at a public place in China, and 85 percent of the cost was borne by the Arniko Society and the remaining by Himalayan Bank. Nepal Tourism Board and Royal Nepal Airlines helped in the week long Nepal Fesitval following the unveiling of the statue. Please visit our site, arnikosociety.com for details. Our next project is to install a statue of Manjushree in China's Wutai mountains. We welcome contributions.



LK Thapa,

Arniko Society



