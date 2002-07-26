Since the declaration of the emergency, the student organisation affiliated with the Nepal Communist Party (Maoists) has suffered numerous losses at the hands of the government. According to the All-Nepal National Free Students' Union (Revolutionary), eight of its central members, including the Union's vice chairman have been killed and 12 other members arrested. Devendra Parajuli, chairman of the ANNFSU (R) has called for the safety of the members arrested. In a letter faxed to Budhabar, the names of 98 individuals, along with their educational associations, districts, and the places of their arrest have been mentioned. Since the emergency, ANNFSU (R) vice chairman Benoj Adhikari, central committee members Janam Baral, Tika Gautam, Ganesh Dhakal, Shankar Tamu, Janak Buda, Rishi Ghimire and Kamal PM have died, while general secretary Purna Poudel, secretariat members Nabin Rai, Shiva Kumar Dangi, Bipin Bhandari and central members Tara Bhandari, Ram Kaji Maharjan, Raju Nepal, Yuvaraj Bhattarai, Saraswati Pokhrel, Dil Bahadur Rai, Katak Rai, and Komal Pande have been arrested. Most members of the Kathmandu District Committee of the ANNFSU (R) have been arrested.