Nepali artists are finding new outlets for their work. Three young painters, Erina Tamrakar, Pramila Bajracharya and Sunila Bajracharya, are now also designing wine bottle labels. Their artworks now grace bottles of Nepali-made wine of Canadian vintage. Impressed by their paintings at an exhibition in February at the NAFA Art Gallery, Canadian Consul Carla Hogan Rufelds bought work by each of the three women. The artists assumed that their paintings would simply hang in a quiet corner of an expat residence. Imagine their surprise, then, when they were told that their paintings would be used to sell wine. "This is an honour for us, as well as a great promotional opportunity," says Erina.As their work received more attention, the trio were presented with a unique proposition: an exhibition at the newly-opened Kasthamandap Art Studio, which combines the aesthetic pleasures of an art gallery with sociable caf? culture. "The gallery was opened to help promote young artists. In the coming days we also hope to hold photography and design exhibitions," says Ellen, a partner in the studio. For Sunila and her colleagues, this was a chance to reach out to more people with their art, take it out of the sometimes sterile environs of highbrow galleries. "Artists sometimes think that showing their work in gallery caf?s diminishes its value," says Sunila. "But this kind of thing is commonplace abroad, and we support the idea because the gallery is trying to promote the new generation of artists, enthusiasts and art buyers."In addition, Erina conducts art classes for beginner's, as well as colloquia for more advanced enthusiasts.The show is on at the caf? gallery until 30 October, and displays 13 oil paintings, of which three are already sold. Erina's works are mainly based on the everyday lives of women. Pramila displays landscapes, and Sunila focuses on semi-abstract faces. All three women studied fine arts at the Lalit Kala Campus.As the number of art galleries increases in the Valley, Kathmandu might yet return to its historic avatar as a city of art that lives with the people, rather than remain the reserve of only the very wealthy. "It isn't as difficult to be an artist today as it used to be," says Erina. "Of course, many challenges remain, but Nepali artists today have much better opportunities."