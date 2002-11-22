"Riten",
by email
Thank you for posting the brilliant article "Diaspora dreams" by Artha Beed (#119) on your site. It was educational. A merger between Nepalis living abroad and our clueless government could ensure a better deal for our country and our people. This could probably be an idea worth exploring by the new government. As for the so-called "educated people living abroad", instead of discussing and complaining about Nepal from the depths of your couch as you nurse a beer or a glass of wine, you should give serious thought to making an actual contribution to Nepal. It doesn't have to jeopardise your careers and dreams.In Beed's words "Everyone wins-returnees get valuable experience, and Nepal gets professional expertise from its own."
L Mathema,
by email