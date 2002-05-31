Artha Beed's "Amrika Return" (#95) raises questions but doesn't provide answers. One of these is about the direct airline connection between the US and Nepal. I doubt if that is feasible at a time when other airlines are pulling out. On the prime minister's visit to the US and the UK, the Beed contradicts himself by saying that he was a man with a mission, and on the other, by asking the question as to why he did not raise other issues of trade and aid. There is also the question about whether he should be looking for outside aid and support to combat the insurgency. An increased US presence in Nepal would risk unnecessarily internationalising the crisis. As the writer himself points out, USAID and the UN are doing their best to promote trade and investment in the region and boost Nepal's economy.

Sanchit Chokhani, by email

