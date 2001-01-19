Could not agree more with Artha Beed (Closed Economy, #24). These irresponsible mushroom (and umbrella) parties seem com-mitted to turn Nepal into hell (well, its half hell already). They have no clue what the far reaching consequences are. I am just frustrated with these classic @#$%&* (excuse my language) Why don't they see the larger picture and imminent threats. God save Nepal!



Bhim Karki

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Thank you for inviting views on your article (Shareholding Nepali Style #25) on troubles caused in the annual general meetings in AGM of public limited companies due to public shareholders and your interest in transparency in companies. But I don't under-stand why Artha Beed thinks people holding 10 shares don't have any idea about operating a company. In fact, they may be more bril-liant than the directors. Shareholders may have valuable insight into running companies, and what makes you think the directors are sincere to share-holders?



Manij Lakhey

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