Artistic opposition Actress Bipana Thapa in Himal Khabarpatrika, 28 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #282 (January 20-26, 2006)

Your contemporaries are for municipal polls, why are you not?

I believe the polls will worsen the conflict. Besides being a citizen I am also an artist, I have a responsibility to create public awareness. Instead of heading toward a solution, we are moving toward a bloody situation. Even if elections are a democratic practice, if polls are held today without political consensus, it would mean inviting a bloodbath.



So, you won't vote if there are elections?

No I won't. I am not anti-king, rather I am a supporter. But, the government must understand who it is holding the elections for. If it is for the people but the people are not safe, then how can the government be justified? It would be better for it to wait for some time and hold the elections once there is consensus.



So, what should the king do?

The king should move in line with the people's desire. Those who have taken up arms are our brothers. Those unarmed ones who have been hit by bullets in their own homes are our sisters. Therefore, the solution lies in talks and not in conflict.