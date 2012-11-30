The Kathmandu International Art Festival kicked off last week with fascinating pieces installed across the Valley. In Bhrikuti Mandap, artists baked mud and made clay statues before an inquisitive public. At the Central Zoo in Jawalakhel, a giant plastic reptile hovered above the pond much to the amusement of swans, both real and foot-pedalled. Images of peace and transcendence were projected onto the walls of the Boudhanath Chaitya.

At the Nepal Art Council gallery in Babar Mahal, school children witnessed the sorry fate of the Gangetic plains after all the Himalayan glaciers had melted down. Two floors below in the same building, a sun-parched field gave fruit to all possible grains for the last time ever. Burnt matchstick men cried in anguish, and fell to the ground. A gas mask made of roses snuffed out the acrid poisonous stench. The stripes of a Bengal tiger unravelled into untold agonies. A perennial full moon shone in a metropolis, flooding it with bright white lights, and caught the sol itary wanderer unawares in a world with no dark corners to crawl into. Expect wild agitations of the mind, body, and soul in the next three weeks of KIAF.

Mountains come alive

Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (KIMFF) is back in its tenth reincarnation. Altogether 62 films representing 28 countries will be screened in the competitive, non-competitive, and Nepal Panorama categories.

Top ten films from the Educating Nepal short film competition will also befeatured in the festival, and all movies are eligible for Audience Award.

Besides the screenings, KIMFF will also host talks on grassroots filmmaking, 'Know Your Himal' quiz, photo and alternative book exhibitions, and documentary and filmmaking workshops.

7 to 11 December, 11am to 5pm, Rastriya Sabha Griha, Nepal Tourism Board, Brikutimandap, (01)4440635/5542544

www.kimff.org