When Aarti Chataut asks Nepali males to be guests on her discussion show Jagriti on Nepal Television, many quiver. There is something in the male psyche that cannot bear the thought of losing face on camera-especially when grilled by a woman. And it doesn't help that Aarti tackles sensitive issues from a women's perspective.Actually, Aarti is not one of your born-again feminists who puts men off. In fact, many of her guests leave the studio after a particularly intense session relieved and very, very impressed with their discussion host. Lately, Jagriti has dealt not just with issues like menstruation and extramarital sex, which other journalists might never touch, but also larger questions of social justice and development. And everyone gets his or her say."I prioritise the issues on the feedback I get from my audience," an animated Aarti told us, her hands gesturing vigorously. "They always come up with bright suggestions." In real life, Aarti is even more impressive than on screen, she has a persuasive presence that forces you to listen to what she has to say. And if you are a man, well, many men would privately admit that they have a secret crush on her.She makes it look all so easy, but Aarti had to overcome major obstacles in trying to convince her bosses at NTV about the selection of subject matter and also the panelists. "It is much easier convincing my audience about the issues," she says, throwing back her head with a hearty laugh.Nepali men are supposed to be socially conservative, but Aarti has found it is surprisingly easy to change their attitudes if you put the argument in the right away and don't make them feel too insecure.And she is even making progress with her bosses, all of whom happen to be men. "They are more willing to listen now," she admits, "earlier it was a struggle to get the go-ahead on some of the more controversial issues I picked up."For someone who is so easy and natural on camera, it comes as a surprise for us to hear that Aarti just stumbled into television. When the NTV advertised for a trainee producer, Aarti, a college student applied, thinking she could make use of her leisure time. She sailed through the training, and found that she liked it. And NTV liked her too. In fact they were so impressed with the dummy current affairs programme she made, that the station offered jobs on the spot to her entire team of trainees.Behind the camera, Aarti channelised her passion into script, camera and visuals. But her love for literature never left her, motivating her to earn a Master's in Nepali literature. Two years went by, and along came Jagriti, conceived by NTV producer Deepa Gautam. Initially, she was reluctant to accept the offer to produce the fortnightly half-hour programme because she didn't think it had viewership potential. She did finally go ahead, and hosted ten episodes. Then there was a training stint in the Netherlands that allowed Aarti to broaden her horizons, and hone her craft. She came back fired up not just about television, but about a socially activist programme that would demystify attitudes among Nepali viewers about issues like gender and development. So Jagriti was revived. The rest, as they say, is history.