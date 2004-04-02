Most party leaders wasted no time in lambasting the king's speech in Pokhara, calling it an attempt to strengthen his 'regressive' moves. They also cast aspersions on the king's commitment to the constitution and democracy. What of their own commitment to democracy? Did the parties ever show any accountability and responsibility towards the people who elected them? By calling themselves 'democratic' they are making fun of the word 'democracy'. Every election parties comes up with election menifestos which would theoretically make them the best party in the world. We Nepalis have been innocent enough to be taken in by our leaders. We don't question their promises and set goals and deadlines. Another election comes around and they show us the same dream again, dupe us, and fight for ministerial positions. No government since 1990 lasted its full five-year term. This is not democracy, when the leaders have never begun to address the basic needs of the people. And finally, they were responsible for bringing the country to a state of civil war. Still, they want to be back in power in the name of democracy! Shame on them.



Pravesh Saria,

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