Rajendra Suwal and Mahabir Pun have been selected as Ashoka Fellows from Nepal for 2002. Suwal, a bird enthusiast, has been working to protect Nepal's wetlands by encouraging people to see them as vitally important, productive eco-systems. Suwal created a wetland preserve in Lumbini to demonstrate the relationship between the health of these systems and the livelihood and well-being of the community .Pun has been getting community members involved in building sustainable local schools. He encourages schools to introduce computers and take up projects that generate local jobs. Himanchal High School in Myagdi district has over 20 computers. Pun has also given computers to other schools and plans to link them to provide on-line education, especially in areas without qualified teachers.Ashoka is a global non-profit whose mission is to develop social entrepreneurship. Ashoka Nepal has 27 fellows working in such diverse fields as education, environment, economic development, human rights and civic participation.