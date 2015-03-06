Hi. This week, I start my new column Ask Anjana Anything. Maybe you are not getting along with your best friend, maybe you are having a hard time expressing yourself to your family, or you don’t know where you are headed in life. I don’t think anyone does, but along the way I will try my best to make sense of how to take the next step. I will only make suggestions, because in the end it is your decision and your life.

Often, the lack of communication is the biggest barrier for relationships in Nepal, as elsewhere. One’s appearance and position in society takes precedence over having the strength to be one’s true, strong and happy self. I am not an authority on what is right. I am self-aware, and think it is important we love the skin we are in.

Since this is the first installment of the Ask Anjana Anything column, allow me to introduce myself. I have a Masters in Human Development and Family Relations and am fascinated with the human mind and how it works. I did a year of study abroad in Ireland (my favorite country in the world) and my International Baccalaureate from United World College of the Adriatic in Italy where I managed to gain 20+kgs in 3 months, details later.

I have four years of work experience as an adult mental health case manager where I worked with 15-20 clients with co-occurring disorders (mental health disorder and substance abuse). I am a certified mental health rehabilitation technician/community.

I have worked with individuals from low socioeconomic backgrounds who struggle to make it through the day: homelessness, those who lack family support and victims of abuse. It is important to value little things in life.

I moved back to Nepal after 14 years hence I belong to this group of third culture where I am a cocktail of Nepali values and Western behaviour. I go to temples, and I believe men and women deserve the same freedom of expression. I have struggled, which is necessary for growth, to experience life and appreciate the very few real, genuine people. The scars we get long the way are a beautiful reminder of what you have made through.

I believe in treating everyone with kindness, in appreciating the instant as that is all I have. I have respect for empathy and loyalty. This column will offer support and ideas on any issue that is bothering or confusing you, something you are struggling with.

All you have to do is write in to this email: askanjanaanything@nepalitimes.com