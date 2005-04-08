The 1 February move that led to the king's direct rule is totally against the constitution. It has destroyed the constitution which was framed with the consensus of both the king and the citizens after 1990's People's Movement. The king should have moved forward with the political parties with a policy of unity, nationalism and harmony. We always stressed that such joint efforts would have solved the Maoist problem. The parliament is the only means through which the king, parties and people can work together to solve national problems.Only after all our friends are released, press freedom is restored and a political environment is created. Without this, dialogue is not possible. I will be discussing with other parties about future action.I have always said we will take up our movement even at gunpoint from both sides. We are not willing to join the king or the Maoists. There is no possibility of aligning with the Maoists until they give up violence.I was always prepared for such a situation. I was supposed to be under house arrest but I was constantly locked inside a room, not even allowed to walk downstairs or inside my house.NC has always adhered to constitutional monarchy. But I don't know where we will stand now. It would be better if you asked the king this question.He should restore parliament.No. If the king used Article 127 to end the constitution, he can use the same for a good purpose. I appreciate the support of the international community for our democracy but only we, not they, can make decisions to solve the problem between the king and parties. For the last two-and-a-half years, the movement demanding restoration of parliament has continued.You shouldn't give too much importance to the Maoists. Once the parties and people are united, the Maoists can be easily sidelined. The king should not go it alone.