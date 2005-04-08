What is NC's stance towards February First and how will your party move forward?
The 1 February move that led to the king's direct rule is totally against the constitution. It has destroyed the constitution which was framed with the consensus of both the king and the citizens after 1990's People's Movement. The king should have moved forward with the political parties with a policy of unity, nationalism and harmony. We always stressed that such joint efforts would have solved the Maoist problem. The parliament is the only means through which the king, parties and people can work together to solve national problems.
Is there possibility for dialogue?
Only after all our friends are released, press freedom is restored and a political environment is created. Without this, dialogue is not possible. I will be discussing with other parties about future action.
What about the Maoists?
I have always said we will take up our movement even at gunpoint from both sides. We are not willing to join the king or the Maoists. There is no possibility of aligning with the Maoists until they give up violence.
How was the two months you spent in house arrest?
I was always prepared for such a situation. I was supposed to be under house arrest but I was constantly locked inside a room, not even allowed to walk downstairs or inside my house.
Is the NC divided over constitutional monarchy and republic?
NC has always adhered to constitutional monarchy. But I don't know where we will stand now. It would be better if you asked the king this question.
What should the king do?
He should restore parliament.
But wouldn't that be unconstitutional?
No. If the king used Article 127 to end the constitution, he can use the same for a good purpose. I appreciate the support of the international community for our democracy but only we, not they, can make decisions to solve the problem between the king and parties. For the last two-and-a-half years, the movement demanding restoration of parliament has continued.
But the Maoists have not said they will come for peace talks even if parliament is restored.
You shouldn't give too much importance to the Maoists. Once the parties and people are united, the Maoists can be easily sidelined. The king should not go it alone.
"Ask the king"
Interview with Girija Prasad Koirala in Deshantar, 3 April
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #242 (April 8-14, 2005)