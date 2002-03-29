Ask the people Narayan Dhakal in Dhristi, 26 march From The Nepali Press | From Issue #87 (March 29 - April 4, 2002)

The current, deepening crisis, is definitely Nepal's problem. There can never be a military solution to the problem. Nor can the problem be resolved with the assistance we're expecting from the neighbouring country because keeping in mind the traditional Nepal-India relationship. Policies of the South Block regarding this issue are interesting. Officially India from the very beginning has opposed the spread of terrorism in Nepal.



But media, directed by the same institution seem to have a very different opinion. They have refused to term the Maoists war as a terrorist activity. Some articles, comments and editorials published in the media supporting the South Block bear testimony to this fact. Even the democrats and progressive minds there seem to share this opinion.



It has become clear that the Maoists are actively trying to prevent Indian intervention in their so called people's war. Those in charge in India probably look at the Maoist overtures as an opportunity because they still have not been able to cash in on the gains to be made from a conflict in Nepal (which has been their mindset). There are no possibilities that the prime minister has been able to change this thinking.



The Maoists may have been able to nurture their ideology, organisation, and strategic movements from India but their final victory is impossible. Their only victory, if at all, will be the weakening of Nepali nationalism and democracy. The prime minister and his party Nepali Congress is also fuelling this development.



The solution to the Maoist problem lies within us. Maoists roots will wither and die if the common people fed up with politics are reinforced and motivated about their sovereign power. For this it is essential to look down not up. .What do the people want? Constitutional reform, a new constitution, coalition government, or a land reform? The answers to these questions must be sought from the people. This is seriously lacking at the present.