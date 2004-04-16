The Maoists bombed and completely destroyed the statue of King Prithbi Narayan Shah in Devighat of Nuwakot district. The destruction of this great Nepali unifier is a tragedy and unbearable for everyone proud to be Nepali. This action is a direct assault on our nation's integrity, unity and existence, the virtues and symbols of what King Prithbi Narayan Shah stood for. Each country has a symbolic national hero that all citizens identify with. King Prithbi is the historical leader who united the nation and brought integrity to Nepal. He is will always be cherished as a great father of the nation. Without him, Nepal would not exist. The Maoist leadership should be concerned about the destruction of his statue, because even the Maoists are first of all Nepalis. Everything else is secondary.