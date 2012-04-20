1. Murder and abduction
• Bal Krishna Dhungel (Maoist): Sentenced to life imprisonment by court.
• Shyam Sundar Gupta (Sadbhavana Anadadevi): Abduction
• Prabhu Sah (Maoist): Murder
• Baban Singh (Independent): Murder and abduction
2. Sold official passports
• Gayatri Sah (Janata Dal)
• B P Yadav (Madhesi Forum)
• Naradmuni Rana (UML)
• S R Yadav (Maoist)
3. Corruption, cheating
• Jayaprakash Gupta (Forum Democratic): Jailed for corruption
• Indramati Yadav (Maoist): Fined for stealing electricity
• Dol Bahadur Karki (UML): Corruption
• Lhyarkal Lama (UML): Possessed passports of China and Nepal
• Khadga Biswakarma (Maoist): Changed license plate of official car while minister
4. Objectionable behaviour
• Kamala Sharma (UML): Hit minister with a sandal in CA
• Achyut Raj Pandey (NC): Caught gambling
• Krishna P Yadav (NC): Caught in flagrante with prostitute
• Biswendra Paswan (Dalit Janjati Party): Defenestrated chair from CA
• Sanjaya Kumar Sah (Forum Loktantrik): Suspended for 10 days for breaking CA microphone
• Karima Begum (Forum Loktantrik): Hit CDO of Parsa
• Chanda Chaudhari (Forum Loktantrik): Vandalised own official car after it broke down
• Sharada Nepali (ML Samajbadi): Caught drunk in Nepalganj, detained by Police.
• Lekhraj Bhatt, Surya Man Dong, Chandra Bahadur Thapa (Maoist): Damaged Finance Minister's briefcase with budget speech
• Saroj Kumar Yadav (Sadbhavana): Misbehaved at a hospital after drinking as State Health Minister
• Mahendra Prasad Yadav (TMLP): As Irrigation Minister, misbehaved with Secretary Brinda Hada
• Prem Bahadur Pulami (Maoist): Obtained a fake candidate to sit for his SLC exam.