List of activities that CA members have been accused of:

1. Murder and abduction

• Bal Krishna Dhungel (Maoist): Sentenced to life imprisonment by court.

• Shyam Sundar Gupta (Sadbhavana Anadadevi): Abduction

• Prabhu Sah (Maoist): Murder

• Baban Singh (Independent): Murder and abduction

2. Sold official passports

• Gayatri Sah (Janata Dal)

• B P Yadav (Madhesi Forum)

• Naradmuni Rana (UML)

• S R Yadav (Maoist)

3. Corruption, cheating

• Jayaprakash Gupta (Forum Democratic): Jailed for corruption

• Indramati Yadav (Maoist): Fined for stealing electricity

• Dol Bahadur Karki (UML): Corruption

• Lhyarkal Lama (UML): Possessed passports of China and Nepal

• Khadga Biswakarma (Maoist): Changed license plate of official car while minister

4. Objectionable behaviour

• Kamala Sharma (UML): Hit minister with a sandal in CA

• Achyut Raj Pandey (NC): Caught gambling

• Krishna P Yadav (NC): Caught in flagrante with prostitute

• Biswendra Paswan (Dalit Janjati Party): Defenestrated chair from CA

• Sanjaya Kumar Sah (Forum Loktantrik): Suspended for 10 days for breaking CA microphone

• Karima Begum (Forum Loktantrik): Hit CDO of Parsa

• Chanda Chaudhari (Forum Loktantrik): Vandalised own official car after it broke down

• Sharada Nepali (ML Samajbadi): Caught drunk in Nepalganj, detained by Police.

• Lekhraj Bhatt, Surya Man Dong, Chandra Bahadur Thapa (Maoist): Damaged Finance Minister's briefcase with budget speech

• Saroj Kumar Yadav (Sadbhavana): Misbehaved at a hospital after drinking as State Health Minister

• Mahendra Prasad Yadav (TMLP): As Irrigation Minister, misbehaved with Secretary Brinda Hada

• Prem Bahadur Pulami (Maoist): Obtained a fake candidate to sit for his SLC exam.