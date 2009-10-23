MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

The lands of two families killed during the conflict are to be put up for auction in 35 days. The Agricultural Development Bank in Melamchi has decided to go ahead with the sale after the orphaned children were unable to pay the loans.

The Maoists had murdered two alleged informers ? former VDC chairman Dil Bahadur Dhanuwar and RPP cadre Chitra Bahadur Thapa ? who had refused to give donations. While Dhanuwar had a total debt of Rs 100,000 and Thapa Rs 184,000 with the bank, the total sums they owed amounted to Rs 183,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively.

As compensation for his murder the government had provided Thapa's family with Rs 150,000, which was spent on rent for seven people in Kathmandu. The family has been struggling to make ends meet, let alone pay debts.

Dhanuwar's family is in a worse condition as they were not given any compensation at all. Says Laxman, the younger son of Dil Bahadur, "The Maoists threatened us with violence if we took the money." The older son has been unable to work since he was electrocuted in an accident, leaving the family hopeless.