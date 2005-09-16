Despite the love-hate relationship that your readers have with Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat, I personally find the back page quite refreshing. Loved the latest 'All the news that didn't fit' (#264). Mr Dixit, sir, I want to smoke whatever it is you're smoking when you write these columns!

It is really great to know that now we have a good column for Nepali stargazers thanks to Mr Kedar Badu ('September sky', #263). This new column will be useful to students, teachers and other enthusiasts alike. But due to unavailability of telescopes not everybody can admire the night sky. If the government or any other institution can help with equipment it would enhance the popularity of astronomy within Nepal.