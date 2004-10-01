Two Nepalis from Chitwan and Baglung who entered Belgium after paying Rs 600,000 to middlemen are in refugee camps in Antwerp. There are 20 other Nepalis like them in various Belgian refugee camps. People seeking refugee status in Belgium have to first file an application at the home ministry, then wait in refugee camps until they are interviewed. But only few can satisfy the asylum criteria. "The ministry rejects most of the applications," says Navin Sapkota, former chairman of the Nepali People's Progressive Forum, Belgium. The Commiserate General's office interviews the applicants, and if they find the applicant's answers and documents satisfactory, they are provided with 595 euro a month for food, lodging and petty expenses. This is just the first step to getting refugee status, but until the process is completed, the applicant has to stay in the camp. Besides food and lodging, the refugees also get 28 euros pocket money a week. Living conditions are comfortable, with television, computers and telephones. The inmates are also allowed to visit the city, but strict refugee camp rules have them return before midnight. The camp officials are always alert for the security and protection of the refugees. Taking photos inside the camps is prohibited, and outsiders are not allowed in. The identity of those living in this camp or details of their cases are never disclosed. Most Nepalis who came in the 90s had asked for 'political asylum', claiming they were Panchas and their lives were in danger. Then in 1995 the trend of fake Bhutani refugees started. Some 92 Nepalis already received residency cards by claiming to be Bhutani refugees. Lately, however, Nepalis have been seeking refugee status claiming that their lives are under grave threat from either the Maoists or the state. (Nepalnews.com Translation Service)