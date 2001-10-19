I was alarmed and disappointed by the misconceptions in "Asylum" (#63). Asylum seeking in the UK is made to sound like a holiday but this is far from the truth. The article claims that, after arriving, surviving is easy. "Even those without acquaintances to help don't have to worry much: the British government gives you 36 pounds per week as survival allowance, 10 pound in cash and 26 pounds as food vouchers." In reality, asylum seekers find that the weekly allowance is not enough for a dignified existence and the voucher system is intensely humiliating. Entering the UK in container trucks is also made out to be easy but surely the fate earlier this year of the Chinese people who died while they were hiding in a refrigerator container, is enough warning about the dangers of illegal entry. Only desperate people are forced to take these desperate methods to flee persecution and seek asylum. Sadly, asylum seekers in the UK often face hostile treatment from the authorities. The experience is traumatic, not a holiday.



Clare Woodall

Lazimpat



It seems you are trying to butter the governments of developed countries, forgetting the plight of Nepalis abroad. We sold our property to go to abroad since we were too honest to get jobs. We may not have fear of persecution in Nepal, but we were desperate to support our parents and children. We would like to return to Nepal, but we need to use source-force with ministers just to get a job. We are not here for any criminal activities, we are not terrorists, and we are not here to exploit Nepal. We are earning some pounds and sending it to our families at home. Media here never writes against the national interest, why should you write against those of us who desperately need to stay here for survival?



Sudhir Sharma

UK