BIKRAM RAI

German Parliamentary State Secretary for Development Cooperation, Gundrun Kopp, came to Nepal to inspect health and energy projects. But when she found out that war criminals from both sides are still at large and the parliament was about to give them general amnesty, she changed the focus of her trip.

Kopp invited Purnimaya Lama (left) to the head table at her press conference in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Purinmaya's husband, Arjun Lama, was abducted and murdered in Kavre in 2005, and the current State Minister for Energy, Surya Man Dong and former Information Minister Agni Sapkota, have been charged with involvement. Kopp also invited Suman Adhikari, whose father Muktinath Adhikari was executed by the Maoists in 2002.

In an emotional appeal, Purnimaya Lama said, "My husband was not involved in the war, his murderers , instead of being punished are now ministers. If there is no justice, our children can kill too."

Kopp said future German development assistance could be affected if the proposed new commissions on truth and disappearances include provisions for general amnesty.

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