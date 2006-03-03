Your silence on the issue of the security of people working in development is regrettable. If a newspaper such as yours does not raise this then who will? Peoples' lives are being put at risk but this could be reduced. From the Nepali people working in development: Help!
Suman Panday, email
At risk
Letters | From Issue #288 (March 3-9, 2006)
Your silence on the issue of the security of people working in development is regrettable. If a newspaper such as yours does not raise this then who will? Peoples' lives are being put at risk but this could be reduced. From the Nepali people working in development: Help!