The Maoists have got our attention, and it's at least possible that that will be enough. After all, if what they want is to be a major force in Nepali politics, they've already won. They control a quarter of Nepal's 74 districts and a greater share of the national attention And there's reason to hope that they are fighting for principles and progress rather than for the destruction of the State and civil society.



The 40-point manifesto upon which the People's War is based is not a radical document. The Maoists' targets have been chosen for populist value and media impact, not damage to the nation. Look at what they have generally NOT targeted: the economy, trade and commerce, intellectuals, the media, religion, tourism, foreigners, or aid agencies. The exceptions-some extortion threats against businesses and NGOs, a couple of robberies of trekking groups, a hotel heist, and some property destruction-are few in number and are about raising money rather than raising consciousness. And some of those events may have been perpetrated by bandits rather than revolutionaries. This is a pragmatic war, not an ideological one, and to date our Maoists are employing violence as a tactic, not taking Nepal down the road to totalitarianism (China), holocaust (Cambodia), or civil war (Peru). If they really do want a democratic, independent, progressive Nepal, they have already made a strong position for themselves: They have got our attention. And that's more than half the battle.



John Child

Concord, Massachussetts, USA