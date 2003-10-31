An Austrian expedition has brought down 250kg of rubbish from the slopes of Annapurna IV, some of it garbage thrown away by an earlier Australian expedition.

Non-toxic combustible trash was burnt at base camp, and the rest brought down to Kathmandu and handed over to the Ministry of Local Development. The Saubermacher Expedition from Austria said it cleaned up to camp four on the 7,552m mountain. Leader Reinhold Oblak said: "There is a lot to be done up there." Oblak also blamed the government's lax rules and lazy liaison officers.



