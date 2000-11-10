Auto Show 2000 Business Briefs | From Issue #16 (November 10-16, 2000)

Global Exposition and Management Services is organising Nepal's second auto show 22-26 November, which, organisers say, will showcase the latest models from about 50 companies in the business. Organisers say they expect 75,000 visitors to visit the five-day exposition. The Nepal Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Federation of the Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry are backing the event. In addition to motor vehicles, the event will also display vehicle accessories and safety equipment and financing schemes.



Among the top names that will be participating in the show are Tata, Maruti, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Daihatsu, Suzuki, Daewoo, Toyota, TVS-Suzuki, Hero Honda, Escorts, Tempo Trax, Kawasaki, Mazda, Hyundai, Fiat, Kymco and Sanyang.