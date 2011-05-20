who cares May 20, 2011 without taking risk, gaining is almost impossible. that is why, democrats failed for so long. we need other options to CA open.

Raghu May 20, 2011 " The CA has made progress on many elements of the constitution" Yeah, like the name for the constitution "Constitution of Nepal". Dhuh, even a 5 year old could could have come up with that name, let alone 601 genius and 3 years. I was hoping for Revolutionary constitution of Revolutionary Nepal..... NOT....

Krishna Prasad Gywali May 20, 2011 Who ever wrote this piece of junk has to be a partner of the incompetent, corrupt and immoral politicians and leaders of Nepal. How can any one justify 601 lawmakers for a tiny country like Nepal that is always begging for foreign aid. How can any one justify the exodus of Nepalis to look for jobs in foreign lands where Nepali girls are raped or sold in brothels. How can any one live with 14 - 16 hours of power cuts and water supply 1 day a week. Who ever you are that wrote this junk, you are just as worthless as the leaders of Nepal. That is what I think of this piece of crap. Talk about jobs, talk about security, talk about prosperity, STOP this silly nonsense and support of Mubaraks and Gaddafis and Ben Alis, and Assads of Nepal. Its a matter of time, soon people will take matters into their own hands. Just wait and watch

Soni May 20, 2011 "The majority of Nepalis seem to have given up on the constitution ever being drafted, or the peace process concluded." Why do you think that a majority of Nepalis have given up hope? Is this not because you dogmatically refused to question these politicians? Is it not because you refused to be a voice of reason and instead chose to be an apologist for these politicians that you are turning into your fall guys? Take a look at your editorial, you are saying absolutely nothing other than to urge people to give them another chance apparently because "however much we may want to wish away politicians, politics and parliament, there is no other way to do this." But here is the thing, nobody wants to wish away the politicians, people are simply hoping that they become more reasonable, less dogmatic etc. The problem is that Nepal's media has so degenerated the debate, that one can't even begin to fathom the extent to which we are all confused. Please, please, please, try and do better. If you don't believe me look at this again, this is far far off the mark, I will help you. "The response from politicians is more of the same lame excuses, tired rhetoric and empty slogans." "What rankles the people is not so much the political power struggle (they have come to regard that as a given) it is the never-ending shortages of power, fuel, water, jobs, passports, food." And what do you then go on to say? "Naturally, there is much to complain and be cynical about, but look at it this way, at least there isn't a war going on." "The only way is for civil society and media to keep them on their toes, and never let them forget the guiding values of democracy, pluralism and free press." "What is holding things up is the power struggle at the leadership level." (Oh boy, I didn't know that!!!!!) "There is no alternative to consensus, but there can be no compromise on non-violent democratic politics." " Politics abhors a vacuum, and we should avoid a void on 29 May." Can you see what I see? Probably not. That's why I have finally decided to surrender. I am done. I have reached a point where I can't even communicate what seems obvious to me.

Bimalesh May 20, 2011 In Nepal, anybody can do anything and get away by just apologizing. You are asking CA members and politicians to apologize for their past mistakes and get along. Well, haven't they done it thousands of time, only to repeat the same mistakes. They failed to fulfill our mandate and that is not a small mistake. They should be hold accountable and should be punished. No wonder impunity will grow in this nation if the journalists also start advocating it. They should be made to forfeit certain percentage of their salary as long as constitution is not prepared. This may not matter to them much, as they get more money than their CA salary, out of other channels but would serve as a reminder of their failure. And the money collected should go to Jana Andolan victims who sacrificed their lives, their future for the promise these politician made to them.

sameer May 21, 2011 Poor editorial. After 5 years of mayhem, zero progress, maximum corruption, power struggle, Shaktikhor tape, phone tape and all kinds of deceive and lies, and waste of billions of Rs, here comes the media to surrender and say: everything is wonderful and on track. WOW!!! May Pashupati Nath put some sense to these so-called civil society leaders and media leaders. Completely disappointed in Kunda Dixit's writing.

DG May 21, 2011 Thank God! They have not changed the name of the country. To New Nepal advocates the Old Name could have been yathasthitibadi revisionary. This title of the constitution "Constitution of Nepal " is in itself a great achievement. The 601 members of the house must be congratulated for retaining the old name.

Rita May 21, 2011 Perversely argued editorial. What a downer. To Women: be happy that we do not veil you like in the middle east. To Dalits: be happy that you are not chained as slaves. To Maoists: Thank you for not killing us anymore. To Politicians: Thank you for being there instead of Gyanendra. To NA: be happy that you are not under the command of the PLA commander

Suman May 21, 2011 I am left speechless; it left a very bad taste after reading this editorial.Ã‚Â Kunda could have come out arguing for an extension for CA without making any excuses for these ba******. Kunda needs to go and study other examples and see how a media needs to write an editorial to shape public opinion to help a country move forward in institutional building.Ã‚Â This is completely a wrong approach he has taken in his editorial.Ã‚Â

Arthur May 21, 2011 Imagine if Kunda Dixit actually believed his own "survey" claiming that Maoists are now less popular than Congress. Instead of this sensible advice that Congress should stop making an idiot of itself he would be clamouring for fresh elections that would reduce the strength of these "unpopular" Maoists. In reality Kunda Dixit understands very well that all the obstruction for the past couple of years has simply been pointless. The only alternative to making the changes that the majority of Nepalese want is simply a "void" - in fact an abyss. There is no way the anti-Maoist forces can grow by just continuing their obstruction and nobody serious actually wants a civil war. So the changes that Prachanda's government was blocked from making will just have to be accepted. Two years wasted from sheer stupidity!

Eric May 21, 2011 Well said, Dixit, give them hell: "In the coming week, the leaders across the political spectrum must apologise to the people for having let them down. They must present a draft of the constitution to prove that they have not been flaking off, and set a concrete timetable for its completion. They must offer the public a work plan and timeline on the demobilisation of the Maoist army. Then, and only then, can they earn the right to extend the CA by six months."

K. K. Sharma May 22, 2011 A very educative article. Good to know, that giving more time to the incompetents, will make them competent. Good to know, that pressurizing the incompetents, will make them competent. And presumably, giving scope for action to the incompetents, will make them deliver what is desired. But you need not have been worried, there is enough perks and pays, for the 601 to vote for extension. Their will, will be done.

NepaliPundit May 22, 2011 Arthur again and again comes with the same bullish comments patronizing Maoists as if Messiah as he used to think for long long time since his very first avatar in internet. He wants to avoid US to know his real ID because: Arthur aka Dr. DK (israel to US citizen; now foreigner, forgot everything about Nepal as Nepali) aka Maodai (avatar while at Israel) pretends that he knows about Nepal through media, not as a former Nepali. He wants to avoid writing anything that connects to this previous avatar, because while getting the citizenship in US, you are bound to say that you were never communist (hardline?), and he knows that he lied while taking the US citizenship oath. He gives a lot of philosophies, ethical issues, but lets not forget that he is a liar. He is a modern day liar, who lies in the disguise of avatar like Arthur like "am not Nepali". Did he ever say that he was never a Nepali? Dr. DK aka Arthur aka Maodai, it is time to retire and come clean. Do you want me to file a written complain to Nepali embassy in US that you still hold property in Nepal, and have not surrendered Nepali Passport? Should I do that on your behalf? Don't misused NepaliTimes.com forum to run your propaganda. If you have guts, come with real identity, and don't lie to people. You are just an egghead. NepaliPundit

rishav May 22, 2011 "What will happen on May 29th if no decision is made on the CA assembly?" Firstly I believe the Khanal government will probably get a 2/3rd majority in it's lust for power for another year, despite the lack of public support and illegal nature against the interim constitution. The simple reason is he will get the support of the extreme left wing of the CA i.e Maoists and co. So pay cheques for another year for the most useless 601 bunch of politicians. But lets say this situation wouldn't happen, what then? May 29th as being sold by those crazy looney left polticians, Nepal would end like the rest of World as the Mayans have prophesized. Some great big politcal void cloud will fill the country with the people running around the streets shouting "oh dear we have no written constitution, what a Huge disaster, the country will surely end," oh but I forget we already don't have electricity, running water, petrol, money, security, food or clothes but those are just secondary things. May 29th, in this situation, will just highlight the weakness of the Maoists and co, that their game plan to write a constitution in their looney ideology won't happen and that the constitution is not the most important thing in Nepali peoples minds right now, the country will just move on and life will continue can guarantee that. The recent Himal media polls have also highlightened how much the Maoist are out of touch of what us Nepali's view about ethnic based federalism, something which obviously really upsets them into denial and anger.

kamal kishor May 22, 2011 If any sensible intellectual thought that writing a new constitution in the present political environment in Nepal would be an easy task would be day dreaming. A political scenario in which no party commands majority and all have different agendas and regional aspirations, Maoists yet have to renounce violence, their violence led to the formation of other violent or terrorist oriented groups and created regional parties with regional aspirations. All these have complicated the political dialogue and writing of the constitution. However it does not in any sense mean that the major political parties and their leaders have not failed in their mission. Yes, they have failed but as Kunda said the political process has produced so many agreements and positive results which should be acclaimed. Let us be positive. As Kunda said the political parties and their leaders should seek forgiveness from the people and at least produced a draft before extending the mandate. It is high time for the political parties not to take people for granted.

jange May 22, 2011 In the coming week, the leaders across the political spectrum must apologise to the people for having let them down. The only way to do this is by an election. The people will decide who to forgive and who not. Something called democracy. Seems like NT is unaware of it.

jange May 22, 2011 But what is the alternative? Surely that is one of your task- to let us know what the alternatives are? When the rhetoric gets so dismissive about the political process, there is a danger of throwing the baby out with the bathwater and of it all degenerating into a self-fulfilling prophecy of doom. This was done when the 12 point agreement was signed. Now you have no baby, no bathwater, and no bath. At this rate you will lose more as well.Ã¯Â¿Â½ Naturally, there is much to complain and be cynical about, but look at it this way, at least there isn't a war going on. Really? The murders may have declined a bit but the loot and extortions are still rampant. Our collective memory is short. We have forgotten that until five years ago, 300 Nepalis were being killed every month at the hands of fellow Nepalis. Yes. That just proves that appeasement doesn't work. Surely you knew that?

jange May 22, 2011 The euphoria of the ceasefire and the people's movement has long worn off, however, to be replaced by terrible disillusionment. Disillusionment that our intellectual elites could ever think that appeasement was a workable policy, that they ever thought that an election held without demobilising the Maoists could be free and fair that they would ever regard Maoist violence as justified and legitimate ....

reb May 22, 2011 The bottom line is the President should take over and run the country with the Secretaries of the Ministry's. Then hold local elections in 6 months w/referendum if Nepal should be a Federal Republic and Secular. If the janta's answer is no - then amend the 1990 constitution by replacing the Kingji with Rastrapatiji. Enough of these parasite politicians. England has never had a constitution, is not secular, has various "states" such as N. Ireland, Scotland, Wales, etc... Maybe, that is the model for Nepal. If the answer is yes, then collectively jump into the Koshi river.

Peter Thomson May 26, 2011 19. reb - you misunderstand what is happening in 'England'. First in real political terms England does not exist, it does not have its own parliament. It is a mistake many make. The UK parliament consists of four nation states who are supposed to work together in equal partnership. The problem is Westminster does not and is dominated by London focussed policy. The same as in Nepal - if it is good enough for Kathmandu - its good enough. What happened on the 5th of May is Scottish voters decided they had enough of the Westminster bubble and achieved what was said to be impossible - produced a Scottish National Party majority in the Scottish Parliament. The UK Parliamentary Union is as good as dead, Scotland is breaking away and is doing so in line with its written constitution which has been in force since 1320 (you should read the Declaration of Arbroath) because key to the Scottish Constitution is that the Scottish people are sovereign. The Scottish people have used our constitution to kick out kings and queens, when required, (Claim of Right 1689) over the last 800 years we had a unicameral parliament for all of the time from 1292 (The Three Estates) prior to the 1707 Treaty of Parliamentary Union. Now with Scottish sovereignty was again given to the Scottish Parliament by a majority vote of her people, Westminster is in shock and mayhem. Westminster placemen no longer call the tune in Scotland, we now have a leader that understands the trust placed in him to ensure Scotland ceases being a milk cow for Westminster. Because the English do not have a written constitution and forced this situation on the UK Parliament, in international law, Westminster does not have a leg to stand on. Plus the UK Parliament is technically bankrupt and had to borrow Ã¯Â¿Â½10 billion in April to stay afloat where as Scotland had a current account surplus (not including the Ã¯Â¿Â½10 billion a year Westminster sucks out the Scottish Gas and Oil fields), in the quarter up to April 2011 had attracted Ã¯Â¿Â½120 million in inward investment in our 're-useable resources (which account for 30% of Europe's commercially viable wind and tidal power) while the UK Treasury withholds its Ã¯Â¿Â½200 million contribution in a piece of political pettiness and I think you will agree that your 'English' model is being followed to the letter by the CA - including grubby coalitions based on carving up ministerial seats.