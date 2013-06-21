Qatar Airways was honoured with three awards at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards 2013 held at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget. The airline bagged three categories: world’s best business class, world’s best business class lounge, and best airline staff service which it had won last year too.

Giving back

Yeti Airlines donated Rs 1.66 million to Save the Children, United Mission to Nepal, Care Nepal and Red Cross Society as a part of its corporate social responsibility program. The Airlines has donated a total of Rs 10.06 million to various social organisations since it began the CSR program in October 2006.

Smarter upgrade

Colors recently launched Xfactor HD, the latest model to join the Xfactor series. The dual-sim 3G phone runs on Jellybean 4.2.1. android operating system. Colors is also offering free leather case and an 8GB memory card with the purchase of this phone.

Highly intelligent

The highly awaited Panasonic Smart Viera TV is now available in the Nepali market. Equipped with new and intelligent features, the Viera boasts of excellent picture quality, stunning designs, and promises to give patrons an excellent viewing experience.

Gallop away

Gokarna Forest Resort is introducing horse riding classes from next month onwards. The program had its soft launch last month and will go into full operation starting 1 July.

Achieving excellence

Dragon Air (KA) was named the World’s Best Regional Airline and Best Regional Airline in Asia at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards. Cathay Pacific Airways which bought Dragon in 2006 was also honoured at the program with the World’s Best Cabin Staff and Best Transpacific Airline.