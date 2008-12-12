Award winners

General Motors India's Chevrolet Spark and the Aveo U-VA won the top awards in the India Automotive Initial Quality Study announced by JD Power Asia Pacific 2008. The Chevrolet Spark was named best compact car while the Aveo U-VA was top premium compact vehicle.

The challenge

Fifty young people from Technical and Vocational Training institutes and schools from Kathmandu, Chitwan and Nuwakot took part in a business training day organised by the British Council. The challenge was a one-day competition in which students were asked to come up with new ideas and develop their skills in problem solving, team work and leadership.

NEW PRODUCTS

STREET SMART: Yamaha has launched its FZ16 motorbike in Nepal. It is touted as a street bike with a high level of torque. It features an air-cooled engine, 153cc engine, large-diameter front disc brake and tubeless wide radial tyres. The introductory price is Rs 184, 900.

PRICEY TIPPLE: The latest premium whisky brand to be introduced to Nepal is the Antiquity Rare Premium Whisky, which has bagged three awards including the Gold Monde Selection 2006. It will be the most expensive whisky to be bottled in Nepal. The whisky consists of a blend of malt and old Scotch.