Hyundai Motor Company won the Automotive News 2003 Global Automotive Shareholder Value Award in recognition of the company's three-year financial performance in the marketplace. Presented at the 2004 Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, Michigan, the award recognises companies with the top shareholder value performance. The total value increase in shareholder return was 324.6 percent, according to the Automotive News PricewaterhouseCoopers Shareholder Value Index. Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Co has grown into the Hyundai Automotive Group which includes Kia Motors Corp and over two dozen auto-related subsidiaries and affiliates.