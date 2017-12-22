Qatar Airways was named Best Airline for International First Class, Best First-Class Seat Design and Best Airline in the Middle East, for the second consecutive year by Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards, which are voted on by international travelers.

To Zaporizhia

Turkish Airlines inaugurated its first flight to Zaporizhia, the airlines 6th destination in Ukraine, from 28 December. To celebrate the expansion, Turkish is offering a special introductory fare.

World Bank support

The World Bank has provided the Government of Nepal with US$300 million in addition to a 2015 US$200 million credit to assist in the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project. The earthquake’s impact is estimated to be equivalent to 35% of Nepal’s GDP, with recovery needs totalling about US$7 billion.

No battery please

From 1 January, passengers of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will not be allowed to travel with a Smart Bag that has an attached lithium battery, unless the battery is handled as a power bank or a spare.