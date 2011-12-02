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BIKRAM RAI
When the history of the wasted years after the May 2008 elections is written, it will not be kind on Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The heavily-garlanded man who stood up on the steps of the Convention Centre and declared that his party's victory was "a triumph of the Nepali people, and a triumph for peace" could have seized the future. He could have been a statesman to steer this country's destiny, but instead of being a leader of all Nepalis he just behaved like a party boss.
Prachanda's slide started the day he reached that peak four years ago, with vacillation and ambivalence on the peace process, manipulation behind enemy lines of the fickle and venal leaders of the NC and UML, back-stabbing of Girija Koirala to prevent him from becoming Nepal's first president, his personal ambition, the fork tongue and constant lying, and his corrosive envy of Baburam Bhattarai. He squandered his party's mandate, wasted his charisma so that the leadership qualities and oratorical skills that had stood him in good stead during the conflict lost their edge.
If he had only been able to rise above it all, used his popularity to prioritise the national interest to show domestic and international players that he could be trusted as a guarantor of stability, perhaps the history of the past four years would have turned out differently. When he found his path blocked by the determination of the Indian establishment to prevent him from getting anywhere near power, he sold his soul to be anointed again. It didn't work. Within his own party, he is now reviled by the hardliners, and distrusted by the establishment faction. His clout among the NC, UML and Madhesi parties has diminished after he showed himself to be willing to align himself with even monarchists to retain a foothold.
But such is the force of the man's personality, and the fear that the word 'Prachanda' still evokes, that he can still make or break the peace and constitution project. The party which he has headed for 25 years still carries the swing vote to block, delay or finally bring closure to the political transition so this country can move ahead.
The Constituent Assembly this week unanimously voted itself another, and last, extension. If the constitution is still not written by 30 May 2012, we are in deep trouble. And the responsibility for that failure will lie with the Maoist party, and particularly Chairman Dahal. After all, he has shown half-hearted commitment to concluding the process because of a combination of internal party pressure, a desire to keep his army in the camps as a bargaining chip, and a hardly-concealed obsession to be in the driving seat so he can take the credit for ending the peace process.
A lot of what happens in the next six months will depend on how much leeway the Baidya faction gives Dahal, how much they will be tempted to brandish the ethnic card to counter Dahal.
Despite past mistakes, Pushpa Kamal Dahal is still the lynchpin for the constitution, here is his chance to belatedly show statesmanship and to rise above personal and partisan ambition to steer the country towards democracy and stability.
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