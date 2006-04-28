The second session of the House of Representatives, which met today from 4.30 PM- 8.30 PM, has unanimously approved the proposal for a constituent assembly after the deputy speaker presented the the proposal put forward by Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala.



The proposal was passed as a Special Public Importance Proposal. During the four hour-long session 14 Members of Parliament from different parties spoke for the proposal.



Koirala welcomed three month ceasefire called by the Maoists, asked the Maoists lay down their arms, prepare for peace talks and invited them to join the political mainstream.



Besides the late Hem Narayan Yadab of Saptari, murdered four years ago, also absent from today's session were Krishna P Bhattarai, PL Singh, Prakash Koirala, Naryan Singh Pun, Jaya Prakash Gupta, Badri Mandal, and Netra Lal Shrestha from Salyan



The next meeting of the House will take place on 2 May Tuesday at 2PM.



Earlier, Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala whose health has improved slightly took oath of office from King Gyanendra at Naryanhiti Palace on Sunday. Koirala and the king spent a few minutes together with the king reportedly advising Koirala to quit smoking. The king also inquired about Koirala's health from his doctor Madhu Ghimire.



Koirala took seat at his office in Singha Darbar Sunday afternoon and addressed the House of Representatives.